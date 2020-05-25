Buhari ‘cancels’ appointments made by Kyari

President Muhammadu Buhari may have directed his new Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Agboola Gambari to cancel all appointments and approvals the late Chief of staff Abba Kyari personally made without his permission.

Though no reason was given for the President’s alleged action, there are reports that no less than 150 memos without the President’s authorization may have been uncovered.

Kyari died from coronavirus at a Lagos hospital in March having tested positive for the dreaded disease weeks earlier.

The death of Kyari came at a time his role as the alter ego of President Buhari’s Presidency loomed so large that some observers called him de facto president and frontline field commander of the so-called cabal.

Neither spokesperson for the president, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, has confirmed the development.

This comes as Prof Gambari is warming to his role as the closest aide to the president, but observers say he wouldn’t be near as powerful as his predecessor.

