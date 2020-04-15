Buhari bemoans Taraba bloodbath

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the communal clash in Taraba State which led to the death of over 25 people.

In a statement released through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari described the ethnic clash as a failure of community leadership.

“I am deeply disturbed by the resort to violence over disagreements that could be resolved through dialogue,” he said.

“These frequent incidents of ethnic and communal violence is a failure of community leaders and the refusal to embrace dialogue as a means of conflict resolution.”

“The disagreements over lands or fishing ponds shouldn’t be allowed to degenerate into violence and destruction of life and prosperity.”

“Life is so precious that leaders in the area should take urgent and decisive actions to halt this disgraceful slaughter of people.”

Buhari sympathised with victims of the violence and their families and appealed to leaders at all levels in Taraba State “to seize the initiative in order to forestall outbreaks of deadly violence by thugs.”

Over 25 people lost their lives, with tens injured, in a clash between Shomo and Jole ethnic groups in Lau Local Government Area of the state.

The incident was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, David Misal, he noted that about 100 houses were burnt down in the latest clash in the crisis-ridden state.