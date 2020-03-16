Buhari awards three secondary school students scholarship to PhD level

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday, awarded a scholarship to three secondary school students who emerged winners at the 2020 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award Competition.

The scholarship will fund their education up to the Doctor of Philosophy in science disciplines of their choice in Nigerian universities.

Buhari spoke while declaring open, the 2020 Science, Technology and Innovation Expo at the Eagle Square, Abuja, with the theme ”Enhancing The Growth Of A Diversified Economy Through Science And Technology.”

The President praised the creativity and competitive spirit of the three young scientists for emerging tops in the competition tagged ‘774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award.’

The beneficiaries are Akintade Akanbi from Osogbo Government High School, Osogbo, Osun State, who came first; while the second positions went to Uwakwe Kamsiyochukwu of Anambra State from British Spring College, Awka; and Aimofumhe Sigmus of Federal Capital Territory from the School of the Gifted, Gwagwalada, Abuja, respectively.

Buhari promised that his administration would continue to invest in human capital development, being Nigeria’s greatest resource.

‘This is richly embodied in our youth who make up tens of millions of incredibly talented persons, constantly pushing and striving towards greatness. The future of Nigeria belongs to our youth,” he said.

”This administration will, therefore, continue to create the enabling environment for them to develop to the fullest, their potentials.

”We will harness their energy and their talents to make Nigeria achieve true greatness.”

He added that his regime was ready to partner the private sector to promote science and technology development.

”Government will continually support the creation of intervention funds to strengthen research and development, human capacity building programmes and collaboration with the organised private sector.

”We will continue to work towards the realisation of the National Research and Innovation Fund. I am aware, this fund will help promote research activities in our country,” the president said.