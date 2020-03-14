Buhari attacker apologises, says he’s fine

Mohammed Jamilu Guddare, the man alleged to have attempted to launch an attack on President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2020 Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival on Thursday has apologised for his actions.

Guddare who is a 30-year-old graduate of Public Administration from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, was presented to journalists by the Kebbi State Government after a video of his approaching the president at the festival went viral.

He debunked reports that he was shot by the DSS officials who whisked him away after he bridged protocol to approach the President, and said he was only overwhelmed with excitement and that was why he decided to go see the President at such a close range.

“I am sorry for the disturbances I caused. It was emotional love I have for the person who I believe to be the most nurtured, honest, incorruptible person,” he said.

Guddare who is an indigene of Birnin Kebbi Local Government area of Kebbi State noted that he was in good health and has been returned to his family.

The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu during the press conference presented a book about President Muhammadu Buhari written by John Paden.

The governor who described Jamilu as an “ardent Buhari fan” said Jamil was mistaken about protocol and it created the wrong atmosphere.

“And I am glad you have all heard from him and we are honoured to meet him. I and the Minister of Information will inform Mr. President and will beg him to grant an audience for you so that one day you can visit him, shake hands with him as one of his glorious supporters.

“But before then enjoy reading this book so you can ask him questions because he loves hearing from younger generations so he can motivate them the more,” the governor said.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed described Jamilu as a young man passionate about Mr. President stating that his offence was only that he bridged protocol. “But all the stories about him attacking the president or being shot is false” the minister said.