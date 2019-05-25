‘Buhari attacked Physically, Spiritually by Rivals’ – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, media adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, said the president was attacked “physically and spiritually” for most of 2017.

“A debilitating illness came,” said Femi Adesina.

“And for most of 2017, the President was receiving medical attention, both at home and abroad.”

The illness, Adesina said, may have been a spiritual attack on the president by those whom he called adversaries who wanted to get rid of him because of his perceived honesty.

“All sorts of things, physical and spiritual, were thrown at him, just to get rid of the man who would not steal, and not allow people to steal,” Adesina said.

The presidential aide once denied that his boss went to London for medical treatment.

In fact, the presidency claimed Buhari was in London between January 19 March 10, 2017, to “undergo routine medical check-ups” during a short holiday.

On his return, he tacitly acknowledged that he was very ill, telling his cabinet members that “I couldn’t recall being so sick since I was a young man.”

While the president was receiving treatment in 2017, rumours were rife he was dead. Adesina insist it was the same adversaries that wanted to get rid of Buhari that spread those rumours.

“Instead of goodwill and prayers, they were rejoicing,” Adesina said.

“We’ve finally stopped him, they gloated. But did they? Could they? Not if God was still alive.”