Buhari, Atiku commiserate with Murray-Bruce over wife’s death

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Buhari, Atiku commiserate with Murray-Bruce over wife’s death

The president, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has condoled with Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce over the loss of his wife of 43 years, Evelyn.

Buhari’s condolence message was conveyed through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari prayed God to comfort the former Senator, who represented Bayelsa East at the 8th Assembly, the children left behind by the deceased, and the entire family.

While urging the family to take solace in the quality of life lived by the departed, the president beseeched God to soothe its pains, and grant succour to all those who mourned Mrs Evelyn Murray-Bruce.

Earlier, former vice-president Atiku Abubakar condoled Murray-Bruce over the loss of his wife of 43 years.

Taking to Twitter, Atiku prayed God to grant strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss.

,

Related Posts

Coronavirus: NYSC suspends CDS indefinitely

March 20, 2020
Soyinka

Soyinka postpones book presentation over Coronavirus scare

March 20, 2020

Just In: Ben Murray-Bruce loses wife to cancer

March 20, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *