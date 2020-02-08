Buhari arrives Addis Ababa for AU Summit [Photos]

The President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has arrived Addis Ababa, Ethiopia ahead of the 33rd Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

The President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, confirmed this development on his Twitter account on Friday evening, posting pictures of his arrival.

The Nigerian leader, who left Abuja after performing some official engagements on Friday, was received on arrival at Addis Ababa by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Malam Garba Shehu, one of the President’s spokesmen, in a statement on Thursday, said President Buhari would be joining leaders from the 55-member countries of the AU to participate in the Summit.

The theme of the summit is “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development.”

According to Shehu, the President on the margins of the Summit will deliver a keynote address at a High-Level Side Event on “Stop the War on Children: Dividend of Silencing the Guns.”

The event is co-sponsored by the Governments of Nigeria, Uganda and Norway, and Save the Children International.

He further revealed that the President would also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the margins of the Summit.

See photos of his arrival below…