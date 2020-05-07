Buhari approves Suleiman Abba as Chairman of Police Trust Fund

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of retired Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, as Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said the appointment was in pursuant to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Establishment Act 2019.

According to him, the President also approved the appointments of the following as Executive Secretary and members of the Board respectively:

Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto – Executive Secretary

Mr Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri – Representing Ministry of Police Affairs

Inspector-General of Police – Representing Nigeria Police Force

Usman Bilkisu – Representing Ministry of Justice

Mr Ben Akabueze (DG, Budget and National Planning) – Representing Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning

Engr. Mansur Ahmed – Representing Organised Labour

Dr Michael Bamidele Adebiyi – Representing Civil Society Group.

Shehu said: “The above appointments are in furtherance of the Buhari administration’s commitment and drive to retooling Policing Architecture in the country by emplacing the Police Trust Fund to meet the aspiration of a well-funded, equipped and highly professional Nigeria Police Force in line with international best practices.

“This objective informed President Buhari’s re-establishment of the Ministry of Police Affairs on August 20, 2019.”

Shehu said the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, will announce the inauguration date of the Board of Trustees of the Police Trust Fund.

