Buhari Approves New Official Portrait for Public Offices

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved a new official portrait for use in public offices.

This was contained in a press release by Olusegun Adekunle, the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, stating that Buhari approved the new portrait for public offices, buildings and for other legitimate purposes.

The statement added, “In this regard, all Ministries, Departments, Agencies of Government, Sub-National Entities, Businesses and the Public are enjoined to obtain soft copy of the portrait from either of the following two Offices:

“Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Radio House,Garki, Abuja.

“Office of the Director (Information) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Shehu Shagari Complex, Three Arms Zone Abuja.

“Also, sample copy of the new official portrait can be viewed and downloaded on the official website of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on www.osgf.gov.ng.”