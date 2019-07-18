Buhari Approves New Official Portrait for Public Offices

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Buhari Approves New Official Portrait for Public Offices

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved a new official portrait for use in public offices.

This was contained in a press release by Olusegun Adekunle, the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, stating that Buhari approved the new portrait for public offices, buildings and for other legitimate purposes.

The statement added, “In this regard, all Ministries, Departments, Agencies of Government, Sub-National Entities, Businesses and the Public are enjoined to obtain soft copy of the portrait from either of the following two Offices:

“Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Radio House,Garki, Abuja.

“Office of the Director (Information) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Shehu Shagari Complex, Three Arms Zone Abuja.

“Also, sample copy of the new official portrait can be viewed and downloaded on the official website of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on www.osgf.gov.ng.”

 

,

Related Posts

Imam, who hid Christians during Plateau Attack, Honoured by US

July 18, 2019

Just In: Army Commander, 20 Soldiers Killed in Boko Haram Ambush

July 18, 2019

#MandelaDay2019: ‘Father of Nations’ – The World Remembers Mandela on 101st Posthumous Birthday

July 18, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *