Buhari approves N37bn for renovation of NASS complex

Nigerian President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has approved N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly (NASS) complex.

The amount, which is included in the 2020 budget, is however not part of the N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja Monday, senate president Ahmed Lawan said the money is part of the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Development Administration.

Lawan said there has been no major renovation of the National Assembly building for 20 years and many parts of the property had become dilapidated.

“We met the president and (it was) related the condition of the complex,” he said.

“The president responded and said he was going to renovate the complex. The phase one renovation will commence – the chambers and committee rooms in the white house.

“N37 billion was sourced and was given. It was put under the FCT, not national Assembly. All we required is to have the complex renovated.

“When we are through with phase 1, we will go to phase 2. It is not under the control of the National Assembly. The complex is a national asset and is for the FCDA to take care,” he said.

This renovation comes at a time when Nigerians have accused members of the National Assembly of inflating the figures of the 2020 budget before passage.

The National Assembly increased the budget 2020 from N10.33 trillion as proposed by the executive to N10.6 trillion.