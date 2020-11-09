Buhari approves compulsory health insurance for Corps members

Nigerian president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has approved the enrolment of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This was disclosed in a media parley Monday by the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

“I wish to use this opportunity to again express our gratitude to the security agencies and other stakeholders for their support. Furthermore, the scheme has concluded arrangement with the NHIS for the enrolment of corps members into the NHIS in line with a presidential directive. We have also expended huge resources on critical health needs of corps members, including footing of medical bills,” Ibrahim said.

