Buhari Appoints Mohammed Sambo to Replace Sacked NHIS Boss Yusuf Usman

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director, Media, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs Boade Akinola on Monday, noting that the President has now appointed Professor Mohammed Sambo, as the new head of the NHIS.

“Following the recommendations of report by an independent fact-finding panel on the NHIS, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of appointment of the Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf, who has been on administrative leave and has approved the appointment of Prof. Mohammed Sambo as the new executive secretary,” the statement read in part.

“Similarly, the President also approved the dissolution of the governing board of the NHIS and directed the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health to exercise full powers of the council pending the constitution of a new board.

“President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu as Director–General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“The appointment is in line with the provisions of Section 11(1)(3) of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(Establishment) Act, 2018.”