Buhari appoints Kingsley Obiora as CBN deputy governor

Nigerian President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has nominated Dr Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN], according to a State House statement on Thursday.

Mr Obiora’s name has already been forwarded to the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, for confirmation by the Senate.

The statement, signed by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the name of Dr Kingsley Isitua Obiora to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President Buhari said the nomination was in accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

“Dr Obiora, upon confirmation by the Senate, replaces Dr Joseph Nnanna, who retires on February 2, 2020.

Dr Obiora holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, a Masters in Economics from the University of Ibadan, and a Doctorate in Monetary and International Economics, also from the University of Ibadan.

He is currently an Alternate Executive Director in the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC, United States of America.