Buhari appoints dead ex-Lawmaker to Federal Character Commission

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is mired in fresh controversy after he appointed a dead former lawmaker from Ebonyi State, Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru, to the board of the Federal Character Commission.

The appointment of the late Okwuru alongside 37 others was contained in a letter Buhari sent to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation Tuesday.

However, investigation by SaharaReporters reveals that Okwuru, who once represented Ikwo/Ezza Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, died in February 2020 at the age of 59.

He served as state auditor of Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Whip of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, before moving to represent his constituency at the National Assembly.

Somehow, news of his demise two months back did not get to the presidency.

But this is not the first time President Buhari will be giving appointment to dead people, and Nigerians are already inured that there isn’t any real outrage anywhere.

In 2017, the list of appointments into the boards of federal agencies and corporations released was enmeshed in controversy after the names of five persons said to be dead appeared on it.

The dead persons alleged to be on that list were Senator Francis Okpozo (Delta), Rev. Father Christopher Utau (Benue), DIG Donald Ugbaja (retd), Garba Attahiru (Kaduna) and Umar Dange (Sokoto).

