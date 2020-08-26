Buhari appoints CEOs for NAN, National Theatre, others

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Buhari appoints CEOs for NAN, National Theatre, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers for nine of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

Those appointed according to the approval letter, which was conveyed to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President, on Tuesday, include Mr Buki Ponle who takes over as Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria while Mr Nura Sani Kangiwa was named the Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

Mr Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu was appointed the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Mr Ebeten William Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Mr Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, General Manager/CEO, National Theatre.

Others are Mr Ado Mohammed Yahuza, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Isa Tijjani, Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, Director General, Centre For Black And African Arts And Civilization.

According to the approval letter, the appointments will take effect from 1 Sept. 2020.

Related Posts

Fire razes Access Bank in Lagos [Photos]

August 26, 2020

My side of the story –Daily Trust Journalist speaks on Fani-Kayode meltdown

August 26, 2020

Wanted serial killer shot dead in Ogun

August 26, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply