Buhari appoints Amokachi as SA Sports

Former Super Eagles striker Daniel Amokachi has been appointed as Special Assistant on Sports to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Former Everton star, Amokachi, got his letter of appointment on Thursday, August 20, from the Sports Minister Sunday Dare.

As Special Assistant on Sports, the 47-year-old is expected to advise the President on all sports matters and not only football which he is known for.

“I am pleased to inform you that Muhammadu Buhari President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports.

“The appointment takes effect from the 11th of August, 2020,” read the letter given to Daniel Amokachi.

Amokachi was a part of Nigeria’s golden generation that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and the Olympic football gold at Atlanta 1996.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

