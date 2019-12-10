Buhari appoints Adamu to replace Banire as AMCON Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, asked the Senate to confirm the nomination of Edward Lametek Adamu, as the Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Adamu comes in to replace Muiz Banire, one year after his confirmation as AMCON boss.

This was contained in a letter sent to the Senate by Buhari on Tuesday, where Buhari also named other members of the board.

They are: James Yakwen Ayuba (North Central), Ado Danjuma (North West), Adam Baba Mohammed (North East), A. Ikeme Osakwe (South East), Adewale Ogunyomade (South West) and Ehile Adetola Aigbangbee (South-South).

The representatives of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) also named by the President are: Ladidi Bara’atu Mohammed (Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation), Godwin Emefiele (Central Bank of Nigeria) and Fatima Z. Hayatu (Ministry of Finance).

Others include Maagbe S. Adaa (Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission), Umar Ajiya (Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation), Deputy Comptroller General T.M. Isah (Nigeria Customs Service) and the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission.