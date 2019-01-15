‘Buhari Appoints Adamu Mohammed IGP’ – TheCable

Adamu Mohammed, a former Enugu state commissioner of police, has been appointed acting inspector-general of police (IGP), TheCable writes.

A police source said Mohammed, who hails from Nasarawa state, had been “sidelined” after his duty in Enugu and has since been doing a course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos.

Mohammed, an assistant inspector-general of police (AIG), was a deputy commissioner of police in Ekiti state and has served at the Interpol.

His appointment will lay to rest the controversy surrounding the tenure of outgoing IGP Ibrahim Idris, after reports on the plots to extend his tenure amid stern rejection from opposition parties.

Idris was expected to have retired on January 3 after completing the mandatory 35 years in service, but President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly asked the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, for a legal opinion on the possible extension of his tenure.

The source said Buhari does not want any legal issues surrounding a possible tenure elongation for the IGP.