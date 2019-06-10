Buhari Appoints 5 Justices of Supreme Court

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed fives justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement Sunday by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, saying the president has sent a letter to Ibrahim Muhammad, acting chief justice of Nigeria, to notify him of the development.

Shehu said the president wrote: “Pursuant to the provisions of Section 230(2) A&B of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to request that you initiate in earnest the process of appointing additional five Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to make the full complement of 21 Justices as provided by the aforementioned provisions of the Constitution.

‘‘This is in line with the Government’s Agenda of repositioning the Judiciary in general and Supreme Court in particular for greater efficiency, with a view to reducing the backlogs of appeals pending at the Supreme Court.

‘‘Please accept, your Lordship, the assurances of my highest regards.”