‘Buhari, APC, Acting Without Shame’ – CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of prioritising his re-election campaign over the insecurity in the country.

CUPP, in a statement issued by its spokesman Ikenga Ugochinyere, also said the president seemed bereft of ideas to combat the insurgents.

The coalition faulted the appointment of Minister of Interior, Abdulraham Danbazau, as the director of security of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign, asking how the minister would “draw the line between national security and APC security”.

“The CUPP is worried that in the face of the several security challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari is expressing complete unconcern and looking bereft of ideas to tackle the situation, yet he is playing politics with national security and focusing only on his re-election campaign after a lacklustre performance,” the statement read.

“Otherwise, what else describes the appointment of the Minister of Interior, Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau, to whom the police and other paramilitary security agencies officially report to as the Director of security of the APC Presidential Campaign? How and where will General Dambazau draw the line between national security and APC security? How can a government be so insensitive to the plight of its people.

“The appointment of General Dambazau has finally exposed the fact that all the partisan actions of the Police Inspector General are on the express instructions of the President, no wonder he wants to extend the tenure of the Inspector General. It is now clear to all Nigerians that President Buhari is playing politics with national security.

“The President and the APC are now acting without shame and are ready to undermine national security and let the country burn.

“The Opposition Coalition demand that General Dambazzau should immediately resign as Minister of Interior for the sake of the dear lives and property of innocent citizens who are dying in their hundreds daily across the nation while Buhari plays politics.”