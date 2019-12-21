Buhari alarmed over adverse effect of Libyan Crisis on West Africa

Nigerian President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd) has alerted of the threat that the Libyan instability is posing to lives in the Sahel and the Sub-Sahara Africa.

The Nigerian leader raised the concern on Saturday during a discussion with the President of Cote d’Ivoire, Dr Alhassan Quattara, on the sidelines of the 56th Ordinary session of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Authority Heads of State and Government in Abuja.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the Libyan fighters, who were trained for the 43 years Muammar Gaddafi ruled the country, were armed with deadly weapons and had been roaming the Sahel and sub-Sahara sub-region, with no other skills for survival ‘‘but to shoot and kill.’’

Gen Buhari expressed happiness that neighbouring countries were supporting Nigeria in tackling the menace of the fighters who have teamed up with Boko Haram, adding that there was a need to do more by the West African countries, both under the ECOWAS platform and at bilateral levels.

In his remarks, President Quattara said he came to brief the Nigerian leader on progress of the ECOWAS mandate given to him to negotiate exit of Francophone West African countries from their currency union with France and European Union.

The Ivorian President said he was pleased to report that he received the full support of the French government, under President Emmanuel Macron, and that the West African States were free to leave the union and join the ‘‘Eco’’, the new currency designated for the West Coast.

President Buhari also had a meeting with Liberian President, George Oppong Weah and President of Benin, Patrice Talon, among others, at the ECOWAS summit.