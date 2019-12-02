Buhari, Aisha share throwback photo to celebrate 30th wedding anniversary

The presidency dished some vibes on Monday as President Muhammadu Buhari celebrated his 30th wedding anniversary with First Lady, Aisha.
Buhari took to his verified Twitter handle to share a throwback photo as well as a family portrait to celebrate three decades of married life with Aisha.
He captioned the photos:
“Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family.”
Aisha, who was recently in the news for voicing support for the controversial social media bill, also shared a video to celebrate their anniversary.
The First Lady tweeted the video with a caption:
“Alhamdulillah for 30yrs of togetherness.”
Check out some of the cute photos below…