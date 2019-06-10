Buhari Accepts Onnoghen’s Resignation

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of Walter Onnoghen, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday night.

“President Buhari has accepted the voluntary retirement from service of Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria, effective from May 28, 2019,” the statement read.

“The president thanked Justice Onnoghen for his service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best of retirement life.”

Onnoghen tendered his resignation in April, a day after the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended that he be compulsorily retired for misconduct.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) had convicted and barred him from holding public office for 10 years on charges of false asset declaration and misconduct.

But Onnoghen had challenged the verdict of the tribunal at the appeal court. The appellate court, which is yet to deliver its final judgement, had said the CCT breached Onnoghen’s right to fair hearing when it asked Buhari to suspend him.

But for his travails at the CCT, Onnoghen, who is 68, was due for retirement in 2020.