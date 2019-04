Bellanaija has confirmed that Mercy Johnson is currently working on her latest film.

According to the media house, the iconic actress, who has been on a hiatus, is currently working on the new movie, tentatively titled, “People’s Money.“

The actress is said to have completed shooting and now is in post-production processes.

Onyenze Amobi helms the production which also stars Atuanya Chigozie, Jude Oteka, Tina Destiny, Ogbu Johnson, Ikechukwu Ojukwu, and more.

See the BTS photos below: