BTS & Their Record Label Donate $1 Million to Black Lives Matter

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on BTS & Their Record Label Donate $1 Million to Black Lives Matter

BTS and their record label, Big Hit Entertainment, reported have donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter.

Per THR, the money was transferred earlier this week, and this came just about the time the band issued a statement on Twitter in support of the Black Lives Matter movement: “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter.”

It is also worthy to note that this comes just days after K-pop fans worked together to drown out “White Lives Matter” messaging on social media, flooding the hashtag with K-pop memes, fan-cam footage and other content to eliminate racist, anti-Black Lives Matter posts.

See BTS’ post below:

,

Related Posts

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Gets Candid: ‘I Have Benefited Off Black Culture.’

June 7, 2020

Kerry Washington Celebrates Yvonne Orji: “Thank you for Repping Naija!”

June 7, 2020

GLAAD Calls Out J.K. Rowling: “There is No Excuse for Targeting Trans People”

June 7, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply