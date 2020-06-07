BTS & Their Record Label Donate $1 Million to Black Lives Matter

BTS and their record label, Big Hit Entertainment, reported have donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter.
Per THR, the money was transferred earlier this week, and this came just about the time the band issued a statement on Twitter in support of the Black Lives Matter movement: “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter.”
It is also worthy to note that this comes just days after K-pop fans worked together to drown out “White Lives Matter” messaging on social media, flooding the hashtag with K-pop memes, fan-cam footage and other content to eliminate racist, anti-Black Lives Matter posts.
See BTS’ post below:
우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.
우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.
나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다.
We stand against racial discrimination.
We condemn violence.
You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020