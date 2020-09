BTS has gotten its first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “Dynamite.”

Per Billboard, the seven-member South Korean act climbed to the top of the chart with their English single, and this comes after it reached a No. 4 high with “On” in March.

The group is comprised of J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V, and also is now the first all-South Korean group to lead the Hot 100.

You can see the rest of the story here.

Check out the song below:

