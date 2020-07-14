Bryshere Gray Arrested on Charges if Domestic Violence

Bryshere Gray has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife and charged with domestic violence.

The ‘Empire’ star was arrested late on Sunday night at around 10:15pm after a 911 call to the police that an adult female victim had allegedly been assaulted by her husband.

Speaking on the physical assault, Bryshere’s wife who had noticeable injuries, stated that her husband had strangled her and she had passed out at some point.

She was taken to the hospital by a good Samaritan whom she had flagged down who drove her to Circle K and called 911

Goodyear police department that Gray initially refused to come out to talk to the officers who responded to the call until around 7:00am after SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called to the scene for assistance.

Bryshere Gray was taken into custody and booked in Maricopa County Jail on domestic violence charges.

