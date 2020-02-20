Brymo Sets the Records Straight: ‘I’m an Independent Artiste’

Brymo wants you all to quit saying he is signed to any record label: he is an independent artiste.

The iconic singer took to his Twitter yesterday to clear up the air after he discovered that folks keep updating his Wikipedia page with claims that he is still signed to a record label.

He was formerly signed to Choc City.

“Someone is bent on listing me as signed on Wikipedia.. so hello @Wikipedia I’m stating here and now that I’m independent.. BrymO is an independent artiste…,” he said, and had said in a previous tweet: “They are desperate to know how I do so much with so little.. and I ain’t even done nothing yet.”

See the tweets below:

Someone is bent on listing me as signed on Wikipedia.. so hello @Wikipedia I’m stating here and now that I’m independent.. BrymO is an independent artiste… — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) February 19, 2020

They are desperate to know how I do so much with so little.. and I ain’t even done nothing yet. — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) February 19, 2020

Some nights I’m on twitter quietly serial-clicking 2minute porn-clips for a whole hr… other nights I sleep, or pray. — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) February 20, 2020