Brymo Sets the Records Straight: ‘I’m an Independent Artiste’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Brymo Sets the Records Straight: ‘I’m an Independent Artiste’

Brymo wants you all to quit saying he is signed to any record label: he is an independent artiste.

The iconic singer took to his Twitter yesterday to clear up the air after he discovered that folks keep updating his Wikipedia page with claims that he is still signed to a record label.

He was formerly signed to Choc City.

Someone is bent on listing me as signed on Wikipedia.. so hello @Wikipedia I’m stating here and now that I’m independent.. BrymO is an independent artiste…,” he said, and had said in a previous tweet: “They are desperate to know how I do so much with so little.. and I ain’t even done nothing yet.”

See the tweets below:

In other news, here’s what he does on Twitter when no one is looking:

Related Posts

Stella Damasus Slams Women Who Enjoy Flaunting Their Bodies

February 20, 2020

Don Jazzy Reveals His Bucket List: ‘I Want to be a Taxi Driver for One Week’

February 20, 2020
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on the Negative Scrutiny She’s Faces

February 20, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *