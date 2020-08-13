Brymo Promises to Bring the “World to Africa” in 2021 With His Music

Brymo Wale has taken to his Twitter to tease his next album.

The singer revealed that the new project will include “juicy releases” which he would have loved to share with his fans right away, but for copycats who keep lurking around his business.

“I’m preparing an album that comes with a few other undisclosed and juicy releases; you know one can’t spill too much too soon in these streets.. copycats abound!” he said, before going on to add that the new project will drop next year.

“2021 is when I bring the world to Africa,” he added.

See his tweet:

I’m preparing an album that comes with a few other undisclosed and juicy releases ; you know one can’t spill too much too soon in these streets.. copycats abound!., lol,.. 2021 is when I bring the world to Africa.. — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) August 12, 2020

