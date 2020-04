Multi-talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Brymo has released the official music video for his banging new song “Stripper + White Lines.”

The raunchy song “Stripper + White Lines” serves as the lead single off his latest album, “Yellow” which was released few hours ago.

The video was shot and directed by Promise Charles for Touch Films, and comes weeks after he described himself as an Independent artiste following his split from Chocolate City.

