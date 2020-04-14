Brymo Drags Critics: “Una Dey Rate People Wey Dey Copy Legacy”

ukamaka

Brymo is currently dragging folks who have a lot to say about his latest album, Yellow.

It all started after fans poured out on social media to share their thoughts on his latest record, and while many people thought it was a good project, others say it is not better than his Oso album.

Well, Brymo didn’t like this, because he is dragging everyone, and even had to shoot shade toward a certain Nigerian singer who has a penchant for sampling/remixing the works of legends.

“Dey rate ppl wey Dey sample music and copy legacy… make una fockoff!!” he told critics, and this was after defending Yellow as his best work yet.

