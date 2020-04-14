Brymo Drags Critics: “Una Dey Rate People Wey Dey Copy Legacy”

Brymo is currently dragging folks who have a lot to say about his latest album, Yellow.

It all started after fans poured out on social media to share their thoughts on his latest record, and while many people thought it was a good project, others say it is not better than his Oso album.

Well, Brymo didn’t like this, because he is dragging everyone, and even had to shoot shade toward a certain Nigerian singer who has a penchant for sampling/remixing the works of legends.

“Dey rate ppl wey Dey sample music and copy legacy… make una fockoff!!” he told critics, and this was after defending Yellow as his best work yet.

See his tweets:

Dey rate ppl wey Dey sample music and copy legacy… make una fockoff!! — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) April 14, 2020

You lot are crazy tho… you pretended oso wasn’t the best album in the country in 2018 only to want to rate it now over an album that’s doing way better and has equal quality in content, and is even more relatable… what!!! https://t.co/SN2m4mfy48 — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) April 14, 2020

Def not a king… I invented the alternative, don’t need to be crowned… overall I’m more like a deity, now bow to me.. 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/yaXqc0Cw4K — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) April 14, 2020

No sir… there’s high art… there’s levels to this shit !! https://t.co/aRoLc7In37 — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) April 14, 2020

“Not a fan” … you see boys and girls, you don’t have to like the artiste, but you must respect quality… it’s why dark skinned people suffer everywhere… we too dey fake numbers, and we still poor pass everybody.. https://t.co/0NpvhvcUw1 — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) April 14, 2020

Can your fave write this 😂😂🤣🤣 talk less of singing it… https://t.co/yxd9TCnQUn — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) April 14, 2020

I’m Africa’s best… and I’m an artiste, you shouldn’t be surprised if I do drugs.. https://t.co/x1XQwWmxUp — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) April 14, 2020

I’m their daddy though !…. and if you are judging all these by awards, local or foreign, I’ll have you know that I refused to play, or even pay cash in some instances is why I’m not decorated.. so you ppl should shut it!!.. https://t.co/mmAaPCl6Ii — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) April 14, 2020