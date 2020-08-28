Brymo Advocates for Pidgin to Become Nigeria’s Official Language

Brymo is advocating that Nigeria adopt Pidgin English as it’s official language.

The vocalist suggested the idea in a tweet, pointing out that pidgin is English with a flavour of the local lingua and it is spoken in almost every Nigerian state.

He acknowledged that it would be nice to hear the president of the country address citizens speaking Pidgin English.

In his tweet, Brymo wrote;

“Make pidgin Nigeria (sic) first language…it’s still English, only it has bits of local lingua- it is spoken maybe in every state in the country… E go made when presido com TV greet say “Una good afternoon my fellow country people”…shiiiit!!!”

Make pidgin Nigeria first language… it’s still English, only it has bits of local lingua- it is spoken in maybe every state in the country… e go mad when presido come tv greet say “una good afternoon my fellow country people”… shiiiiiit!!!! — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) August 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

