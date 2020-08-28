Brymo Advocates for Pidgin to Become Nigeria’s Official Language

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Brymo Advocates for Pidgin to Become Nigeria’s Official Language

Brymo is advocating that Nigeria adopt Pidgin English as it’s official language.

The vocalist suggested the idea in a tweet, pointing out that pidgin is English with a flavour of  the local lingua and it is spoken in almost every Nigerian state.

He acknowledged that it would be nice to hear the president of the country address citizens speaking Pidgin English.

In his tweet, Brymo wrote;

“Make pidgin Nigeria (sic) first language…it’s still English, only it has bits of local lingua- it is spoken maybe in every state in the country… E go made when presido com TV greet say “Una good afternoon my fellow country people”…shiiiit!!!”

 

, ,

Related Posts

Rapper, Vector Goes Hard on People with the ‘Underdeveloped Africa’ Mentality

August 28, 2020

Meet Brad Pitt’s Alleged Girlfriend, German Model, Nicole Poturalski

August 28, 2020

R. Kelly Reportedly Punched in the Face by Inmate Due to Ongoing Protests

August 28, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply