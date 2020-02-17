Bryan Okwara Welcomes First Child With Marie Miller!

Congratulations to Bryan Okwara and Marie Miller!

The actor recently took to his social media to reveal that they were expecting their first child together, and yesterday, he announced that their adorable bundle is finally here. However, he did not share the sex of the child.

“We just had a Boy/Girl share your prediction!” he wrote instead. And it wasn’t long before his friend, Uti Nwachukwu, revealed that the couple actually welcomed a baby girl.

“HHahahahaha it’s a girl ooooo!!!! My little Princess. I don already but comb wey she go use help me plait my dredds,” Uti wrote in the comment section.

See the post below: