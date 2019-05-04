Bryan Okwara Mocks Tonto Dikeh and Her Ex With “40 Seconds” Comment

Bryan Okwara has kicked off the #40Seconds campaign on social media, and it is all thanks to Tonto Dikeh’s latest interviews in which she eviscerated her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Recall that the actress sat down with the folks at Plus TV in a video shared where which she accused her ex-husband of grievous crimes, including being a fraudster, a deadbeat dad, a pathological liar, and a lot more. See the full interview here. And shortly after, she told CoolFM’s Daddy Freeze that Churchill suffers premature ejaculation.

“He cannot stay in a woman for more than 40 seconds,” she claimed.

The remark stirred heated reactions, most of which saw the actress brawling with folks on social media. And now, Bryan Okwara has joined the conversation, albeit humorously.

See what he posted below: