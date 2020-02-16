Bryan Okwara and His Partner Marie Miller are Expecting Their First Child!

Congratulations to Bryan Okwara and Marie Miller!

They took to their social media to announce that they are now expecting their first child together. “My valentine,” said Okwara in his post, adding, “With a very gentle and beautiful heart. I cant find the words to tell you how truly happy you make me feel. In an imperfect world… you are perfect in every way. You are a blessing to me… and May God continue to bless you and our beautiful child. Amen🙏”

And the 2013 Miss Earth Nigeria, who is heavily pregnant, added in her Instagram caption: “@bryanokwara don’t be jealous o, but this our baby will be my 1st love now and you’ll be relegated to 2nd love 😂😂😂😂 Special thanks to @emmanueloyeleke for the beautiful pictures, you made all this possible. And to @diolsclassics for the bomb-ass make up, you rock Efe! And special thanks to #bbycks for our little one and to God almighty for being with us.”

See her adorable photo below: