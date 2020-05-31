Brutal Bayern edge closer to eighth straight title

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski ended a personal jinx when he opened his account against Fortuna Duesseldorf by scoring twice in a 5-0 win on Saturday as the holders moved closer to a record-extending 30th Bundesliga title.

The thumping victory left leaders Bayern, who are chasing an eighth successive league title, top of the standings on 67 points from 29 games, 10 ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund who visit bottom team Paderborn on Sunday.

Lewandowski snapped his goal drought versus Fortuna when he scored for the first time against them to give Bayern a 3-0 lead in the first half after a Mathias Joergensen own goal and a Benjamin Pavard header opened the floodgates.

It also meant the Pole had netted against every current Bundesliga team, having failed to score in five league meetings versus Fortuna either with Bayern or his previous club Dortmund.

The prolific striker’s brace took his season’s tally in all competitions to 43 goals and equalled his personal best, which was set in the 2016/17 campaign.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick became the club’s first coach to win 22 of his opening 25 games in charge, surpassing Pep Guardiola’s record of 21.

Bayern became the first Bundesliga side to score 86 goals after 29 matches, breaking their own record of 84 in 1973/74.

The result left Fortuna in 16th place — the relegation playoff spot — with 27 points, one point behind Mainz 05 and two above Werder Bremen who have a game in hand.

