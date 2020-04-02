Brugge declared champions as Belgian League cancelled

The Belgian Professional League has blazed the trail by becoming the first major European league to be cancelled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Following the decision, table-toppers Club Bruges will be declared champions with the current league table set to stand.

There was one match of the regular season remaining when the league was suspended, with play-offs due to decide the top positions.

The league’s board of directors made the decision and have made a recommendation to the general assembly.

The final decision will come in on 15 April with a working group to decide relegation and promotion issues.

As things stand, Club Brugge are 15 points clear of second-placed Gent at the top of the table.

In a statement, the league said: “The board of directors unanimously decided that it was not desirable, whatever the scenario envisaged, to continue the competition after 30 June.”

This could have ripples across Europe with most the major leagues stuck in limbo following the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool will be particularly pleased with the decision after the uncertainty over the fate of the English league.

Some have called for scrapping of the season and declaring it null and void, while others, including Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, have called for Liverpool to be awarded he title after their record-breaking season.