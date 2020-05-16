Brugge crowned Belgian champions

emmanuel

Nigerian internationals Emmnauel Dennis and David Okereke have officially won the Belgian Pro League title with Club Brugge after the league board decided to end the season early on Friday.

The Pro League board of directors ratified the decision made on April 2 recommending the season should be halted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Club Brugge were runaway leaders of the league with 70 points from 29 matches with a match to the end of the regular season.

Dennis, who has now won two league titles with Brugge, scored five goals in 20 league appearances for the club.

The 22-year-old won his first title with the club in the 2017/2018 season.

His international teammate, Okereke, who linked up with Brugge from Italia Serie B outfit, Spezia last summer, scored nine goals in 22 appearances.

Former champions KRC Genk finished seventh and have gangling Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu and youngster Stephen Odey on their books.

