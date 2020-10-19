Bruce Willis Reprises His John McClane Role in DieHard Commercial

Bruce Willis returned to our screens to reprise his iconic role of John McClane for a new Advance Auto Parts DieHard battery commercial, and fans loved it!

The two-minute mini-movie debuted on Sunday and also reunited some of the cast from the 1988 blockbuster. De’voreaux White (Argyle) and Clarence Gilyard (Theo) appear in the spot, both bringing a healthy dose of nostalgia.

Speaking about the commercial, Willis said in a statement per THR:

“I’ve never done any sort of commercial with the John McClane character, but Advance Auto Parts brought an idea to integrate DieHard the battery into the Die Hard story through a short film that’s authentic to McClane and both brands. Advance approached this like a motion picture – the script is clever, the production intense and the spot is entertaining. This is what Die Hard fans expect. I think they will dig the DieHard –Die Hard mashup. I always have a lot of fun playing John McClane and I really enjoyed how Advance Auto Parts brought in De’voreaux and Clarence from the original film.”

Watch the commercial below.

