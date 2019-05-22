BRT Bus Goes up in Flames on Third Mainland Bridge

One of the vehicles used for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Lagos caught fire on the third mainland bridge Wednesday morning.

The blue bus, which was heading towards Iyana-Oworo, reportedly went up in flames just after Adeniji Adele axis of the bridge.

It is understood that the bus with an unknown registration number developed an electrical fault which resulted in the fire. Fortunately, there was no casualty in the incident.

The fire has been put out by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service from Alausa station.

After putting out the fire, officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) remained at the scene of the incident to manage traffic.

[9:40am] #lastmareports @LAG_FireService already on ground battling with fire 🔥 . Patience needed — LASTMA (@followlastma) May 22, 2019