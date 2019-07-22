Brown Skin Girl: BBNaija Khloe Strips in Photos and She’s Gorgeous!

Khloe may have just joined the trending #BrownSkinGirl challenge.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star, who real name is Abiri Oluwabusayomi, took to her Instagram yesterday to share her latest photos in which she’s clad only in black pants, showing off her glorious melanin. This turns out to be an encouragement/inspiration for every brown girl whose beauty was dismissed by the old Eurocentric standards.

“Dwelling in my skin,” said the reality TV star in one photo, and in another, she warned trolls who have unkind things to say about her body.

See her posts below: