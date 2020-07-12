Brooklyn Beckham Reveals He is Engaged to Nicola Peltz, Shares Photo

Brooklyn Beckham, has revealed that he asked his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz to marry him some weeks ago.

The eldest son of famous parents; legendary footballer, David Beckham and his singer cum fashion designer wife, Victoria Beckham, announced his engagement on Instagram.

The 21-year-old photographer made the revelation on Saturday, July 11 by sharing a stunning picture of his 25-year-old fiancée and himself and writing the sweetest caption.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx’

Nicola also shared the picture on her Instagram handle, noting that Brooklyn Beckham had made her the ‘luckiest girl in the world’

“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.’

Congratulations to the couple.

