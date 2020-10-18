Broda Shaggi Sends Important Message to Politicians Via New Skit: Watch

Broda Shaggi has released a new video in which he sent a message to politicians who have been accused of attempts to disrupt the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

In the skit, the comic-actor is approached by a politician, who wants him to disrupt the ongoing #EndSARS protests in his community for a fee.

Broda Shaggi rejected the sum, told the politician to get his own children to do the dirty job, while also letting him know of the plights of Nigerians who are tired of police brutality and bad governance.

Watch the skit below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

