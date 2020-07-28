Broadway Actress and ‘Raising Miranda’ Star, Royana Black, Dead at 47

Royana Black is dead.

The Broadway actress reportedly died on July 14 after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia. On the GoFundMe page set up in her husband, John Hubbell’s, it says that Royana died “very suddenly.”

ET adds that Royana landed a Broadway role in Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs at the age of 10. She also played the title role on the short-lived sitcom, Raising Miranda, in 1988. She’s had guest roles on The Cosby Show, Touched by an Angel, and Medium.

And according to her family’s obituary, Royana also had her own theater company where she both directed and performed.

She was 47.

