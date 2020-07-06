Broadway Actor, Nick Cordero Dies From Corona Virus Complications

Broadway actor, Nick Cordero has sadly passed away after suffering from complications as a result of contracting the deadly Corona Virus.

The 41-year-old father and husband died on Sunday morning at Cedars- Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he was hospitlalised for over three months as a result of Covid-19.

His wife, Kloots, whom he married in September 2017, broke the news of his passing on her Instagram page writing,

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I can not imagine our lives without him. nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help, especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do everyday”.

Tony Cordero was a Tony-nominated actor for his show, ‘Bullets Over Broadway’. During his hospitalisation for a period of 95 days, his leg was amputated, he was put in a medically-induced coma and then revived and he also underwent procedures for a temporary pace maker.

May his soul rest in peace

