Britney Spears Comes Under Fire After Declaring Herself ‘Queen B’

Britney Spears is catching a lot of flack after declaring herself the Queen Bee.

The pop star took to her Instagram to share a video in which she held up a picture of a bee wearing a crown. “To all my fans who call me Queen B,” she captioned the post. “I believe this would be more accurate!!!!!”

She added a winky face and several bee emojis to the emoji.

And while a few people thought this was hilarious, Beyonce’s beehive did not. They are currently calling her out on social media right now.

See the post that stirred the trouble:

And check out some of the reactions:

