Britney Spears Comes Under Fire After Declaring Herself ‘Queen B’

Britney Spears is catching a lot of flack after declaring herself the Queen Bee.

The pop star took to her Instagram to share a video in which she held up a picture of a bee wearing a crown. “To all my fans who call me Queen B,” she captioned the post. “I believe this would be more accurate!!!!!”

She added a winky face and several bee emojis to the emoji.

And while a few people thought this was hilarious, Beyonce’s beehive did not. They are currently calling her out on social media right now.

See the post that stirred the trouble:

And check out some of the reactions:

So Britney Spears said y’all been referring to her as the Queen B… And i just wannna know …. pic.twitter.com/LC7A9woatE — Kamala Harris Jr. (@Esquire_832) June 25, 2020

Britney Spears getting dragged by the hive for claiming the “Queen B” title I cannot believe my eyes 😍💥 pic.twitter.com/hFozokxLsG — ihab (@xtinacuture) June 25, 2020

I know Britney Spears did not just call herself “ Queen B ” thinking we been calling her that PPPFFFTTT LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/GWtzKHQjfT — Vianka G (@vianka_g_) June 25, 2020

me looking for who is calling Britney Spears “Queen B” pic.twitter.com/0ri08JgInv — John Brandon (@johnnbrandonn) June 25, 2020

