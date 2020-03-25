Britney Spears Calls for Wealth Distribution Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Britney Spears has criticised American capitalist ideals and has now called for wealth distribution just as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the country.

The singer reposted an Instagram post that promoted the redistribution of wealth as well as a general strike. The text graphic was originally shared by user Mimi Zhu.

“During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever. Call you loved ones, write virtual love letters. Technologies like virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting are part of our community collaboration,” the post read.

It continued, “We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, redistribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together.”

Spears then included her own caption: “Communion goes beyond walls” followed by a series of rose emojis—a symbol widely associated with the Democratic Socialists of America.