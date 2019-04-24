Britney Spears Addresses Claims That She’s Being Held Against Her Will

Britney Spears has broken silence after news surfaced that she was being held against her will at the facility where she went to seek treatment for mental health.

The 37-year-old pop star noted that her situation was “unique” but insisted everything was fine. “I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!” Spears wrote in the caption to an Instagram post.

Adding, “There are rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said.”

The drama all started after unfounded rumours about Spears’ recovery sparked a hashtag #FreeBritney among her fans. But Spears assured her fans that she was doing what was best for her at the moment.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” she wrote.

See her post below: