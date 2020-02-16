British TV Presenter Caroline Flack Found Dead in East London Home

Caroline Flack is dead.

According to The Mirror, the British television presenter was found dead at her home in East London. And her family has also confirmed this in a statement in which they said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Her family lawyer said she had died by suicide.

The ex-Love Island host had just returned to the UK after retreating to Los Angeles following the aftermath of an alleged assault on her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Flack was set to face trial on March 4 over these allegations, after pleading not guilty. Both Flack and Burton were banned from contacting each other and therefore had to spend Valentine’s Day apart. However, Burton still sent her a Val message on social media, posting a picture of them together and sending her his love.

Flack’s arrest on suspicion of assault, which took place in December 2019, forced her to step down as the host and face of ITV2’s popular dating show, Love Island — the biggest milestone in her TV-hosting career.

She was 40.