British-Trinidadian Poet Roger Robinson Wins TS Eliot prize

Guardian is reporting that British-Trinidadian post, Roger Robinson, has been declared the winner of this year’s TS Eliot Prize.

Per the outlet, Robinson won for his collection A Portable Paradise. And this prize, worth £25,000, is the only “poetry award judged solely by established poets.” The prize has been described by the former poet laureate, Sir Andrew Motion, as “the prize most poets want to win.”

About Robinson, Guardian said:

Robinson, who splits his time between London and Trinidad, is a longtime performer of dub poetry – a form of spoken word with West Indian roots – and has served as a mentor to many successful writers, including the playwright Inua Ellams and author and broadcaster Johny Pitts. The author of three poetry collections and two pamphlets, Robinson was named the TS Eliot winner on Monday night for A Portable Paradise, which is published by a tiny independent, Peepal Tree Press. Tackling racism, violence and the Grenfell Tower fire, as well as moments of joy and beauty, the collection is built on observations of ordinary daily life.

Congratulations to him!